Pellerin family meets with Mayor-President Guillory, both sides reach amicable agreement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory met with Trayford Pellerin’s family on Friday regarding Pellerin’s shooting death at the hands of Lafayette Police.

Before entering the meeting, the family’s attorney Ron Haley said he hoped Guillory and the family could reach an agreement.

According to the statements made after the meeting, that’s exactly what happened.

“This meeting was a success,” said Haley. “I think the family got more out of it than they anticipated they were going to get and I truly believe that mayor Guillory got more than what he anticipated out of the meeting as well.”

Haley says Guillory showed compassion and understanding, which is what Pellerin’s family needed. Moving forward, Guillory promised the family that he would do everything in his power to provide clarity.

“He’s made a commitment today to contact those custodians of the body-cam footage,” said Haley. “…The dashcam footage, all the footage that cannot be changed…9-1-1 dispatch calls and to arrange for a closed door meeting for the family to disclose all of those things to them immediately.”