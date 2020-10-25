Pedestrian killed in late night crash in Iberia Parish identified

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A male pedestrian was killed Saturday night in Iberia Parish when he was struck by pick-up truck, according to State Police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police said 41-year-old Trent Polk of New Iberia was walking in the southbound lane of LA 345, near highway 679 when a southbound Ford F150 approached.  

The driver of the F150 attempted to avoid him, but was unable, police said.

Polk was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second pedestrian was not struck and was uninjured, police said.

The driver of the F150 was properly restrained and was not injured, and submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment, police said.

A toxicology sample was taken from Polk and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

