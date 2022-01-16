Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, driver sought

LAFAYETTE, LA. KLFY Lafayette Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a male pedestrian and then left the scene late Sunday on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Amb. Caffery Pkwy, according to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green.

The pedestrian died on scene after his body was struck and thrown in the grassy area, Green said.

Police are still on scene working to gather more information on the suspect and the vehicle involved, she said.

‘We had not made contact with the victim’s family so no additional information will be released at this time’ she said.