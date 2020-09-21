Pecan Island starting to see storm surges ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The water is already starting to rise, covering the streets in parts of Pecan Island.

Despite being a weaker tropical system than Hurricane Laura was, residents say they still aren’t taking any chances with Tropical Storm Beta.

Pecan Island is still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura passed through the area. The storm left damage scattered in the roads and ripped homes from their foundations.

For those in Pecan Island, however, they’re already starting to see the waters rise, days before the system will pass through.

“All you can do is be prepared- listen to the weather, check the rain, get your stuff together, make sure you have your animals, papers, and go,” Annie Hebert said.

Hebert’s daughter lives closer to the coast. She said she now has alligators swimming in what once was her garden.

Karla Nunez says she’s ready for winter and the storms to be over with.

However, if there is another storm, Nunez said they’ll just rebuild once again.

“We get close to each other when things like this happen, we get closer together because it makes you strong,” she said. “But it makes you age faster- but we get through it.”

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency for Louisiana ahead of the storm system.

The system is expected to bring periods of rain throughout Acadiana.