Peaceful protestors take Mayor-President to task for closure of North Lafayette community centers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Community Organizer of Unity 7, Christopher Bernard has a message for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

“Some of those kids don’t have a father. Those coaches are the closest they are going to get to a father figure,” Bernard said.

Bernard wants to know why the four recreation centers slated for closure are all on one side of town.

Bernard shouts out the names of people who have come out of those centers and made a name for themselves.

He says it’s the children who will be impacted and that’s a shame.

“Those kids really need those recreation centers. Without those centers being open where are those kids going to go,” Bernard explained.

Unity 7 has held numerous community events that have brought about change.

For Bernard the battle to have the mayor-president rethink his plans will be no different.

“I’m going to be honest. If he says I’m going to close those centers, we are willing to be there everyday until something better happens,” Bernard explained.