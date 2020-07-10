PD: Suspect crashes into Abbeville police unit causing it to flip into ditch

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A New Iberia man faces several criminal charges a police chase, which led to one police unit to flip and crash into a ditch in Abbeville, authorities said.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning for alleged traffic violations.

“The vehicle led officers on a lengthy pursuit throughout a residential neighborhood,” Abbeville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said. “The vehicle ended up running a four-way stop sign and struck a fully marked police unit that had its overhead emergency lights on.”

Touchet said the collision caused the police unit to slide off of the roadway into a ditch, then flip completely over and land back on its wheels. The officer in the unit suffered minor injuries.

Journal Kelly (Abbeville Police Department)

The crash also caused the suspect vehicle to spin until it came to a stop.

Once the suspect vehicle came to a rest, the driver, identified as Journal Kelly reportedly attempted to run away from officers on foot but was arrested, Touchet said.

During their search, officers said they located cocaine, a hydrocodone pill and 122 counterfeit $20 bills. A 7.62 caliber rifle was reportedly found in Journet’s vehicle. The rifle was run through N.C.I.C. and it was found to be confirmed as stolen out of Lafayette, Touchet said.

Kelly was taken Abbeville General Hospital, where he was cleared by medical staff for incarceration.

“The owner stated that Mr. Kelly entered the home without permission, took the car keys and took the car without her permission,” Touchet said.

Kelly was found to also have multiple active warrants for his arrest in Abbeville. He was booked on the following charges: