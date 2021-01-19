Pat Magee to complete training courses, take 20k reduction in pay following suspension

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The Director of Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice has been ordered to complete a 38-day suspension, and accept a $20k reduction in pay following allegations of inappropriate conversations with colleagues and other third-party affiliates of the LADOJ.

KLFY obtained a copy of the independent investigation on Lafayette native Pat Magee.

In November, 2020 Magee was placed on administrative leave while under investigation for potential violation of office policy.

On Tuesday, the results of the independent investigation were released.

They found that Magee had engaged in inappropriate verbal conversations with colleagues as well third party affiliates of the LADOJ.

“Your behavior is believed to have been joking in nature and you were never told that your behavior was offensive by those who heard it and/or to whom it was directed; however it is reasonable to conclude that this behavior made others uncomfortable and was offensive.”

The discipline of 38 days requires that Magee come to work without pay to the tune of $20,559.52.

During that time he will also be required to participate in mandatory training courses to assist in emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace, conflict management and leadership skills.