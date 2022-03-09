LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- President Biden imposed a ban on Russian energy imports, including oil and natural gas.
- The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association president says it could further increase prices of gas in the U.S.
- Equipment was damaged late last night after a fire ignited at Westport Linen in Scott.
- The sister of a man killed in a house fire, identified as Gayno Duhon, in Scott is thanking the community for their support after the death of her brother.
- Some food truck vendors are worried that a $200 increase for a permit is too much, the current fee is already $200.
- Acadian Ambulance is relieving some of the strain on hospitals.
- A group of cyclists rides more than 700 miles along the Gulf Coast for two weeks to raise money for charity.
- Today’s Forecast: temps in the 40s this morning, up into the low 60s this afternoon.