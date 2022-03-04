LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Russian troops attacked a nuclear power plant in Ukraine overnight.
- Students in St. Landry parish schools no longer have to wear masks.
- Authorities are searching for a missing Opelousas man, Deion Declouette, believed to be in imminent danger.
- Lafayette police say over 300 vehicles were towed over the Mardi Gras holiday.
- The Acadiana Planning Commission received a grant that will help expand broadband internet access to rural areas of Acadiana.
- Louisiana senator John Kennedy is urging the U.S. Justice Dept. to strictly hold accountable those who assault Catholic churches.
- The Youngsville City Council appointed Shannon Bares to be Division E representative.
- Bon Cajun Accordions are widely-renowned and played on stages across the world.
- Today’s Forecast: low 58, high 78 as the warm weather continues