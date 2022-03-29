LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- SEACOR has suspended salvage operations for living quarters, no human remains found.
- LPSO is searching for Michael Granger, 29, wanted for three attempted first-degree murders after running over his ex-girlfriend’s family.
- Jamond Ledet, 26, was killed in a shooting in Crowley that injured two others.
- After being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by last week, a mother who lost sight in one eye is still recovering alongside her baby girl.
- An online petition accuses the Lafayette Parish Council of appointing library board members for political gain.
- Acadiana Eats Live: Judice Inn
- Today’s Forecast: mild this morning in the 60s, lower 80s this afternoon