LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush!
Today’s Headlines:
- Opelousas Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late last night.
- Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lafayette last night.
- Suspects wanted in the drive-by shooting of a 6-month-old baby her mother.
- A Rayne mother is calling for justice after her son was shot in the back over the weekend.
- A tornado tore through New Orleans last night. There is one reported death.
- A man in Arnaudville was found dead in his home after a weekend fire.
- Safewise ranks the cities of Youngsville, Scott and Broussard among the 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2022.
- KLFY is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby.
- Wing Wars of Acadiana this weekend.
- Today’s Forecast: chilly this morning, highs in the mid 60s