Parts of Acadiana hit hard by Saturday morning storm

Here at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Foreman Drive in Lafayette, this is just one of the examples of the damage caused by Saturday morning weather conditions, a tree fell causing a power outage at the gas station nearby.

We started off Saturday morning traveling to Sunset where there was severe weather.

We met a family who suffered damage to their mobile home.

Around 1 a.m. Cynthia Dejean says she heard a loud noise outside.

“We were sitting down talking and we had the windows open and all of a sudden, we hear something rip and i’m like oh well somebody just lost their roof. uh, not good. the next thing i know, my awning to my roof is gone. the porch is gone. i’m like uh oh.”

Pieces of Cynthia’s roof were scattered in her yard.

“Have you experienced storm damage like this?”

“No nothing. trees down, but no damage to the mobile home or anything. nothing shaking or anything at all.”

Vicky Dejean says she has never experienced storm damage this significant.

“We have to think of safety so thankfully that’s all that has happened so far and so we’re very blessed to just have this happen.”

From Sunset, we drove back to Lafayette to find a downed tree at the intersection of Eraste Landry and Foreman causing the road to be impassable.

About five minutes away on Cameron Street, police were blocking the road because of a downed power line.

Sylvia Masters, KLFY News 10.