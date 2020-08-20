Parks and Recreation Police Chief Oscar Benoit retires; reflects on family legacy

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) -- A woman is warning people in Lafayette to watch their surroundings after she says an unmarked white van with no license plate tried to run tried to kill her.

According to Meghan Romero, an almost 80 mile an hour chase on Ambassador Caffery ended when her cousin saw men in a van pointing at what she thought was a gun. She slammed on her brakes swerving into the lane of oncoming traffic. The force of her clenching her jaw broke a tooth.