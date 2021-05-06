Parks and Rec: Moms and Bubs Pilates Class

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This class is for moms cleared for postpartum movement from their doctor and Bubs over 6 months of age to 3 years.

This class will offer nourishing movements, visibility for you and your Bub and a place for community, since many moms have been isolated this last year and this space is a time to allow each other to say hi-I see you mama.

This class will take place indoors at the Comeaux Park recreation center in Lafayette starting Wednesday May 12 at 12:10pm-12:50 and continuing through July 7, with Social distancing protocols practice.

For more information and registration you go to Comeaux Parks Facebook page, or my Instagram at 2getherwegrow

This is a no cost class, registration is required and space is limited.