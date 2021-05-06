Parks and Rec: Moms and Bubs Pilates Class

Local

by: , Kaitlyn Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This class is for moms cleared for postpartum movement from their doctor and Bubs over 6 months of age to 3 years.

This class will offer nourishing movements, visibility for you and your Bub and a place for community, since many moms have been isolated this last year and this space is a time to allow each other to say hi-I see you mama.

This class will take place indoors at the Comeaux Park recreation center in Lafayette starting Wednesday May 12 at 12:10pm-12:50 and continuing through July 7, with Social distancing protocols practice.

For more information and registration you go to Comeaux Parks Facebook page, or my Instagram at 2getherwegrow

This is a no cost class, registration is required and space is limited.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar