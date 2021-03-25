Parks and Rec, law enforcement meet to discuss public safety plan for Lafayette city parks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parks and Rec says there’s a lot to do to help improve security at city parks. Acting Director Hollis Conway says Lafayette Police have increased their presence. Ongoing projects at the parks include installing video cameras, lighting, and emergency phones. Establishing opening and closing hours for the parks is also under consideration.

“What’s taking so long to put all of those improvements in place?” asked News 10’s Mark Rigsby.

“There’s a lot of things happening now,” said Conway. “A lot of things you don’t want to publicize. A lot of things you do want to publicize.”

The city eliminated park police to reduce costs in the budget last year, despite public safety concerns. Six positions were cut, saving the city approximately $325,000. Lafayette Police took over patrolling at the parks.

In the early morning on October 15th, 2020, Jakyrie Clark, 19, and Nathaniel Sharply, 18, were shot and killed at Moore Park. two UL students were also injured in the shooting. 300 people were at a party in the park. A fight broke out. Then, shots were fired.

Conway says the safety improvements take time.

“I think we’re moving at a good pace as for as having police presence and communication. I’m never going to be comfortable with where we are now until we are completely safe from every issue that may pop up. That’s a huge goal,” said Conway.