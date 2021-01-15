Parking meter rates to increase in downtown Lafayette; Enforcement now 24 hours a day

In the past, the meters are monitored Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. New enforcement hours will include nights and weekends. Meters will now be enforced 24 hours a day.

Lafayette, La. (LCG)- Drivers using parking meters in downtown Lafayette can expect changes to rates and enforcement hours effective Tuesday, January 19.

“Parking meter rates have not increased in eight years, and the adjustment from 50 cents per hour to $1 per hour reflects rates at the Vermilion Street Garage and the Rosa Parks Transportation Center,” Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement sent Friday.

Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department Director Warren Abadie said the additional revenue will assist with funding security, parking facilities and infrastructure in the downtown district.

“The DDA is interested in exploring any opportunity to generate revenue that can be put back into the district to make downtown more clean, safe, vibrant, and accessible,” Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said. “If rates are being rightsized across the board and will result in additional revenue, we should be advocating that the additional revenue is dedicated to the priorities of the district.”

In addition to the rate increase, parking meter enforcement hours will change.

LCG said it is in the process of implementing mobile parking payments via any smartphone. The service is expected to be available in summer 2021.

“We’re always looking for ways to make parking more intelligent,” Abadie said. “Currently, parking meters accept credit cards and coins, but the option to pay by phone will be faster, more convenient, and give customers the option to extend their parking time,” Abadie said.