LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Life Church of Lafayette will be offering an out of the ordinary approach to spiritual resiliency for its parishioners.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday the community in invited to come together at a drive-in worship service.

Everyone will stay in their vehicles, and proper safety precautions will be taken, the church announced via social media.

Life Church of Lafayette is located at 6408 Johnston Street.