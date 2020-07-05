Parishioners react to Erath church ‘controversial’ Facebook post

ERATH, La. (KLFY)- Born and raised in Erath and the church community, Ashlie Langlinais is speaking out against a controversial Facebook post posted by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

In the post, the church sharply criticizes the New Orleans Saints for its support of the Superdome and Smoothie King Center being lit in gay pride colors.

Langlinais says, “What I felt like isn’t talked about is the environment it created for bullying. People were attacked. There was no attempt at moderation or bringing people together.”



Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel responded to the initial post quoting the Catechism saying in part…They must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.



The post remained on Facebook for two days.

It was followed by an apology video from the Church’s Father, Andre Metrejean.



“…My parish, my church, my bible, my Catholic tradition. We don’t hate, we love you. This is not about exclusion. This is about saving souls…”



“The post was pretty upsetting but for me the apology video was more upsetting. It doubled down on what was said. There was no apology, no contrition,” Langlinais continues.



Langlinais says this has caused her family to evaluate where they attend mass.

After speaking with other parishioners, she says a petition was started calling on the Diocese to do something about it.



“It’s a plea to the Diocese to do something actionable,” adds Langlinais.

Petition