Parish leaders speak out about the public not following CDC guidelines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Parish leaders in Acadiana say the public is not following COVID-19 recommendations and CDC guidelines.

“We need to adopt the safety measures that we advise. We need to avoid unnecessary large gatherings. We need to wear masks when we’re in a group of large people. We need to practice social distancing at all times feasible, and we need, again, to practice basic principles of personal hygiene,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said.

Cedars says these are just some of the things he’s been urging the public to do, but he says most people are not listening.

“If government passes a mandate that’s not going to be adhered to and cannot be enforced, then you have no mandate. You take a step backwards,” he added. “You can’t depend upon government to make decisions that really at the end of the day that ought to be made by the public. Period. Government cannot be your mama and daddy.”

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory agrees. He’s also pleading with the public to follow advice from local governments so they won’t have to make mandatory, restrictive rules.

“I’ve issued orders that infringe on civil liberties. I’ve issued curfews for unaccompanied minors. I’ve ordered 200 people limits in public gatherings. I’ve issued a non-loitering order,” Guillory said.

Guillory and Cedars both say they don’t want to have to implement strict rules, but it’s up to the public to follow the government’s advice so these recommendations don’t become the law.

“I have confidence in our people. No executive order, no legislative order, no governmental function or action is as much as effective as you and I,” Guillory told News Ten.