LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Teen drivers are considered to be the most vulnerable roadway users. They have the least experience behind the wheel which can lead to bad decisions on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 2,000 people were killed in crashes involving drivers ages 15-18 in 2020.

In light of National Teen Driver Safety Week, Ron Czajkowski of Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition says the caregivers should enforce 5 key rules with teen drivers:

Don’t drive impaired

Buckle up

Keep your eyes on the road

Prevent distracted driving

Obey the speed limit

“When you’ve established these rules, stick with them and the consequences if your younger driver doesn’t follow the rules,” he says.

Impairment is not exclusive to alcohol. Driving impaired can also include marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter medications as well.

If everyone in Louisiana wore a seatbelt, fatalities would be reduced by 50% and there has been a spike in fatal crashes due to excessive speed.

Czajkowski encourages parents to also practice good behavior, ” it will transfer over to the young drivers in your family.”