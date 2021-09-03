Parents protest LPSS mask mandate in front of school board office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A group of parents in Lafayette Parish, who are against their children wearing masks at school to slow the spread of COVID-19, protested outside the school board office Friday morning. They believe they should have the final say on decisions involving their own children. They say the masks are hurting children, and forcing them to wear a mask is unconstitutional.

“There’s nothing scientific about it. It’s completely politicized,” said Ty Devalcourt, of Lafayette. “Masks don’t work. We’re here today to stand up for the kids, because they can’t do it for themselves. We’re out here. We’re sweating. We’re uncomfortable. So are they. “

Shelly Woosley pulled two of her daughters out of public school over the mask mandate.

“I refuse to put my children in a school system that does not hear our concerns,” said Woosley. “We have shown up multiple times, over and over, voicing our concerns. We are either laughed at, we are silenced, and nothing is ever done about it.”

Lafayette attorney Charles Middleton has children in LPSS.

“In Louisiana, parents have rights to make all decisions for their children on health. For the school board to usurp the parents’ authority over their health is unconstitutional on its face,” said Middleton.

This group of parents is planning another protest this coming weekend. They say the protest will feature doctors and nurses who feel the same way as they do.

