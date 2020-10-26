Parents of Treyford Pellerin sue LCG, Lafayette Police over son’s death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The parents of Treyford Pellerin have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lafayette Police, the Lafayette Consolidated Government and 10 LPD officers over the fatal shooting of their 31-year-old son who was shot and killed in late August.

KLFY received a copy of the lawsuit in which Cedrick Pellerin and Michelle Pellerin, individually and on behalf of their deceased son, said they were seeking compensatory damages, special damages, punitive damages, reasonable attorney fees and such other relief as may appear just and appropriate.

Trayford Pellerin was shot 10 times by police as he attempted to walk away from them outside the Circle K gas station on the Evangeline Thruway after police responded to a call reporting a disturbance.

The Pellerin’s, in their lawsuit, said that they were seeking to hold accountable the defendants for their son’s murder and for the pain, emotional distress and financial loss caused to plaintiff’s.

The lawsuit also claims that between 2010 and 2019, statistics published by LPD show 1,172 use of force reports submitted by LPD officers, and in the same time period that 107 civil lawsuits were filed against LPD.