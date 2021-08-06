Parents group in Youngsville opposes mask mandate for students in public school, planning protest

YOUNGSVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System will require all students and staff wear masks on campus this upcoming school year. The order complies with the governor’s temporary statewide indoor mask mandate. However, some parents are against forcing their kids to wear masks.



“First, it’s not any school board’s right to tell us what’s good for our kids. They are our kids. It’s our choice,” said Brandon Rodrigue, of Youngsville. “Second, these masks will jeopardize the kids health in the long run.”

A group of parents in Youngsville is against sending their kids to school, and having them be forced to wear a mask.

“If we passively allow them to put on a mask, and go and do what’s your told all day, and they can’t breathe,” said Ashley Rivero, of Youngsville. “They have breathing issues. Add issues because they have their masks on. We’re teaching our children to go and do what you’re told and mask up.”

LPSS recently announced there will be a mask mandate when classes begin for the 2021-22 school year, which complements the governor’s indoor mask order. All staff, and students age five and older, must wear a face covering, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

“I oppose anybody telling us what we should be doing for our health, our children, and our grandchildren,” said Carolyn Thomas.

LPSS released this statement: “We have seen firsthand that following proper protocols set forth by medical experts does reduce the spread of this virus in our school communities.”

LPSS also says exceptions will be considered for those with health concerns, and provide the proper medical documentation.

The group of parents in opposition to the mask order says they believe Covid is real. However, they are not vaccinated. They say they believe it’s a virus that your body can fight off.

As for the mask mandate in schools, they will either apply for an exemption, or possibly keep their kids at home.

The group is planning a protest, to rally other parents who are opposed to the mask mandate. A date for the protest has not been set.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, nearly 500 staff, and approximately 1,300 students in Lafayette Parish schools contracted the virus last year.