Parents contacted after health club nursery worker tests positive for coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Nursery care at Red Lerille’s Health Club in Lafayette has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Owner Red Lerille made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post.

“We have personally called all of the parents of the children that were in Red’s Nursery in the past 2 weeks while the employee was working. If you have not been called then your child was not there at the same time.”

While the nursery will be closed for a period of at least 2 weeks, the post stated that the health club has been following guidelines from the local health department, and ask that everyone continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We still feel confident that exercising and staying in shape is one of your best defenses against the virus.”