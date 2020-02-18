Parents concerned over security at Opelousas Jr. High after student faces firearm assault charge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Parents are speaking out over the lack of communication from Opleousas Jr. High administrative staff.

They say it is raising concerns over their children’s safety at the school.

“Our kids go to school for an education. When they go to school, the staff is responsible for their safety. we put our trust in them when we send our kids to school,” said Danielle Antoine, whose daughter attends Opelousas Jr. High.

She says violence is on the rise at the school and the staff is not taking the necessary steps to relay messages to parents.

Antoine explains, “A lot of violence. A lot of fighting. These are things the school does not make us aware of so our kids have to come home and tell us these stories.”

On Monday, a 14-year-old student was charged with assault with a firearm.

The student is accused of bringing a gun on campus and pointing it at other students.

Because of that incident, police will patrol the campus this week .

“I feel there should be security guards or officers on campus every day because of the recent violence,” adds Antoine.

Opelousas Jr. High Principal, Dr. Monica Battley-Fabre told News 10 that all safety precaution have been put in place. The school officials released the following statement:

In this day and age of school violence, we can never be too cautious. An “all call” was sent out on yesterday to parents advising them that all children were safe and that the Opelousas Police Department was handling the investigation. I am a survivor of school violence and transforming the culture and climate of Opelousas Jr. High school is our main focus. Change will not occur overnight, however, change will come with hard work and dedication. “