Parents and teachers coming together in St. Landry Parish for virtual learning support

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) — There is a support system in St. Landry Parish helping parents, students, and teachers navigate the new normal that is online classes.



Davilynn Comb, parent and third grade teacher, says, “It provides a connection. This can continue past virtual learning.”



St. Landry Parish students will start school virtually because of COVID-19.

This is causing some parents and teachers to be concerned about what that looks like.

Parent of an eighth-grader, Lindsey Kelly, started a virtual support system on Facebook allowing parents and teachers to connect all in one place during the unknown of virtual learning.



Lindsey Kelly, parent and founder of virtual support adds, “We’re all in one place. That was my purpose of starting the page so no one is alone.”



Kelly says the page can serve as a meeting ground for parents and teachers to connect so no child struggles through online assignments.



“For example, if my daughter struggles in math, I can reach out to a teacher on there for extra help through the page,” Kelly continues.



Kelly says she hopes the page inspires teachers or parents in other parishes to come together and connect as students start their virtual learning journey.



“My hope is other parishes see this and start their own pages. It takes a village,” explains Kelly.



SLP Virtual Learning Parent-Teacher Support Team