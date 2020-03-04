Live Now
‘Pardoning of the Crawfish’ kicks off boiling season

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One lucky crawfish was spared from the harvest season after a special pardoning ceremony by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Tuesday.

Held outside the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s student union, “Emile’s” pardoning means the crustacean will live in UL’s Cypress Swamp, far away from boiling pots.

