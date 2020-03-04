‘Pardoning of the Crawfish’ kicks off boiling season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One lucky crawfish was spared from the harvest season after a special pardoning ceremony by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Tuesday.
Held outside the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s student union, “Emile’s” pardoning means the crustacean will live in UL’s Cypress Swamp, far away from boiling pots.
I enjoyed participating in the 4th Annual “Pardoning of the Crawfish” with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and UL President, Dr. T-Joe Savoie.— Josh Guillory (@JoshGuilloryUSA) March 4, 2020
This year’s crawfish, “Emile” was named after the 41st Lt. Governor of Louisiana, J. Emile Verret, who served from 1944 to 1948. pic.twitter.com/rRMUcaW44C