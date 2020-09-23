Pandemic paints a very different picture for college bands

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With game day right around the corner and football kicking back into gear, there are going to be some changes to how bands perform. This won’t be the only band going through these changes, however.

The band can’t perform on the field, meaning they’ll be spaced out in the stands. It’ll be a much different picture than what fans are familiar with. The students will be spaced eight feet apart from each other.

Some schools across the state are adjusting to the regulations- however, for some, it could mean cutting out the arts altogether. Since bands can’t practice indoors it means moving the practice outside.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has the resources to practice outside, whereas some schools may not have the resources to do so. The arts, all together, are an important part of school the band directors said.

“They’re vital, they’re the essential part of the high school experience. They’re an essential part of the education of these students,” associate director Jason Missal said. “Similarly, it’s a sense of belonging for a lot of high school students and our college students as well.”

President of the Louisiana Music Educators Association Scotty Walker said, “There is almost a ‘Wizard of Oz’ imagery involved where decisions are made behind a ‘curtain of bureaucracy’.”

For Brett Landry, he agrees with Missal.

“It’s one of the most important things a student can do to learn how to express themselves, to express feelings, emotions and abilities,” Missal said. “Those kinds of things you don’t necessarily have in a science or a math class.”