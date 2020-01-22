Live Now
Palmetto: Mother of shooting victim pleads for answers

In St. Landry Parish, authorities are investigating a deadly shooting.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the body of 28-year-old Ray Rideau of Palmetto was found Sunday.

Authorities say family members found him shot to death on Carmons Road Sunday night and contacted the sheriff’s department.

Rideau’s family said Ray went hunting early that morning, and they were worried when he didn’t return, so they went to look for him.

Detectives are currently investigating and have no suspects at this time.

Rideau’s mother is asking for anyone with information to come forward.


