Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Paintball projectiles to be used during mass casualty training Tuesday at UL; officials say projectiles sound like real gunfire

Local
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department will conduct a mass casualty training in collaboration with Acadian Ambulance from 7 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 19, in Broussard Hall, University officials say.

Broussard Hall will be closed during the training and portions of Hebrard Boulevard will be closed to traffic for UL Lafayette Police and Emergency Medical system vehicles. 

“As part of the exercise, University Police officers will conduct active shooter incident drills in Broussard Hall. The training will involve simunition rounds, which are small paintball-like projectiles. They are fired from blue handguns and sound like real gunfire. No simunition rounds will be fired outside Broussard Hall,” officials said.  

Acadian Ambulance personnel will arrive in ambulances with lights and sirens and will exit the vehicles with urgency as if there were a mass casualty incident in Broussard Hall, officials said.

