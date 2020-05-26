Owner of Butcher Air Conditioning passes away

(KLFY)– Thomas Patrick Butcher, owner of Butcher Air Conditioning, has passed away.

According to Martin & Castille Funeral Home, Butcher died on May 25 “peacefully at his home.”

His obituary can be viewed below:

Tom was a wonderful husband and father, devout Catholic, astute businessman, and friend to many. His wonderful sense of humor and love of Lafayette history provided for many laughs and entertaining stories.

Tom attended Cathedral Carmel Elementary School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1943. He served in the Merchant Marines and later received degrees from SLI (UL Lafayette) and LSU in Baton Rouge. In 1949, he and his wife taught school in Cut Off before moving back to Lafayette, where he joined his brothers Warren and Matt in forming Butcher Air Conditioning, a firm now in operation for more than 70 years.

Tom was a passionate supporter of the Catholic Church and Catholic education. He served in numerous positions with Our Lady of Fatima School, including presidents of the school board, Fatima Foundation, Parents Club and Boosters Club.

He was vice-president of the founding board of St. Thomas More Catholic High School and served as chairman of the personnel committee.

He served as president of the Carmelite Guild as well as a cantor at the monastery.

Tom received numerous awards for his service to the Catholic community including the Roy Billeaud Service Award from Fatima School, the Monsignor Alexander Sigur Award, and the Bishop’s Medal.

Being a musician most of his life, Tom was in several bands, including the “Skyliners” and his own band “Tommy Butcher and his Jive Five”. He also participated in a number of religious instrumental and vocal groups in Lafayette. For more than 25 years, he was a member of the Fatima Men’s Choir and the choir at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for another 20 years.

Left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Dr. Elizabeth “Beth” Landry and her husband, Dr. Leo Landry, Ellen Floyd and her husband, Terry Floyd, and Maureen Whitehead and her husband, Bill Whitehead; two sons, Robert “Bobby” Butcher and his wife, Ann, John Butcher and his wife, Mary Michael; thirteen grandchildren, Brett Landry, Dr. Kate Landry Preston and Caroline Landry Farouki, Marie Butcher, Jamie Houston, Emily Floyd, Barrett Butcher, Patrick Butcher, James Butcher, Catherine Whitehead, Andrew Butcher, Luke Butcher and Anne Marie Butcher; five great grandchildren, Walker Landry, Jack Preston, Luke Preston, Remy Farouki, and Mazin Farouki; and one brother, Daniel Butcher and his wife Gloria, of Baton Rouge.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Richard of Thibodeaux and his son Thomas “Tim” Butcher; one grandchild, Vi Landry; and his parents, Lawrence and Belle Butcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501, Fatima Foundation, 2315 Johnston Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503, and Catholic Charities of Acadiana, P. O. Box 3177, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70502.