Overnight fire leaves some people homeless

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — An overnight fire in Scott has left some people homeless.

The fire happened at the at Lafayette Garden Apartments located on 900 Provost Street. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says when firefighters arrived at the scene they were able to bring the blaze under control. The apartment complex did get moderate damage. No one was injured.

Sonnier says the fire was caused by improperly discarded cigarette. It has been ruled an accident. An investigation revealed the fire to be an accident, caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.