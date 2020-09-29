Overnight fire destroys home in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A malfunctioning lamp is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 200 block of Melody Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, shortly after midnight responders arrived on scene and found flames were coming from the front window of the home.

Emergency crews entered the smoked filled the home and discovered the fire in the living room. The blaze was able to be extinguished in 15 minutes.

“Fire investigators confirmed the fire originated in the living near one of the sofas,” LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said. “An electrical malfunction in a lamp is being examined as a possible cause of the fire. The fire was ruled an accident.”

No one was injured, Trahan said.