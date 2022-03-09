SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Shortly before midnight, Scott Fire Department responded to a fire at Westport Linen at 130 N. Ambassador Caffery. Firefighters were able to control the fire quickly, leaving damage to only bins of linen and two commercial linen presses. According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire started after pieces of linen were removed from a dryer and left smoldering in a bin for several hours. The pieces eventually caught flame.

No injuries were reported. Units from Duson, Carencro and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist.

