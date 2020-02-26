Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Over $4K worth of equipment stolen from Entergy, APSO asking public for information

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felony theft that happened on Jan. 20 at Entergy on the 1100 block of Osage Trail in northeast Acadia Parish.

Officials say suspects gained access to the property by cutting a padlock and chain securing the gate.

They say a trailer and 1200 pounds of copper wire were stolen from the business.

The stolen trailer is described as a white 14 ft. cargo trailer with a drop down back gate and the word “Highlines” on both sides.

Twelve coils of copper wiring, weighing 100 pounds each, were also stolen. Officials say the value of the copper is estimated at over $4,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report the tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
25 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
22 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
20 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar