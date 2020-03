CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) One of Acadiana’s oldest catholic schools held its annual pageant Saturday night honoring outstanding students.

Holy Family School on St. John Street in Lafayette put on it’s annual homecoming sweetheart pageant complete with a royal court.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s athletic program.

Our very own, News Ten’s 10’s Darla Montgomery served as MC for the event held at the Carencro Community Center.

The school is also celebrating its 116th anniversary.