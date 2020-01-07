Outgoing Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux reflects on time in office

As Lafayette swears-in its new mayor-president, outgoing mayor-president Joel Robideaux reflects on the past and moves to the future.

“Lafayette just needs to remember that it is the jewel of the state and the rest of the state looks at us that way,” Robideaux stated.

Joel Robideaux says he leaves office with a sense of both accomplishment and relief. So what’s next for the former mayor-president?

“I’m having different conversations and certainly sooner rather than later I’ll decide what I’m looking forward to getting up in the morning and doing,” Robideaux noted.

He says the challenge for the upcoming mayor president will be the management of the split council, a governing body his administration did not have.

“I think we’re all keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for the best, but that’s the biggest challenge that we face. How do we manage two separate bodies that have competing interests?’ Robideaux added.