Our Lady of Lourdes president accepts new role in Virginia

LAFAYETTE, La. (Press release) – Our Lady of Lourdes President Bryan Lee has accepted an executive leadership position with Bon Secours Mercy Health in Virginia.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) has convened a selection committee that includes several Lafayette leaders to choose a replacement to direct regional operations.

Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Clowers will serve as Interim Market President upon Lee’s departure in mid-December and during the search process, the ann



“We are extremely grateful for Bryan Lee and his servant leadership to further both this hospital

and our community,” Bryan Hanks, chairman of the Our Lady of Lourdes Board of Directors said in a statement Thursday. “We have always seen great promise in him and wish him well. Bryan has

assembled a tremendous executive team at Our Lady of Lourdes and we have full confidence in

Jennifer Clowers to lead the organization forward as we select a new President.”

