Our Lady of Lourdes and LGH see a major resurgence in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Both LGH and Our Lady of Lourdes are among five hospitals in the state with the highest number of COVID-positive patients.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Both Lafayette’s main health care facilities are facing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases they say is connected to the state entering the second phase of reopening its economy.

Dr. Amanda Logue with Lafayette General Health said the hospital has seen a 200 percent increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the last three weeks.

July 1 data on hospitalizations in Acadiana from the state Department of Health and Hospitals.

The average age range of ICU patience is between 54 and 65, Logue said.

Community spread the region’s younger population is believed to be the cause for the spike.

At Our Lady of Lourdes, there is a similar trend but with patients averaging in their 60s and 70s, Dr. Henry Kaufman said. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at the facility on Wednesday, he said.

Both Region 4 hospitals have the fewest number of ICU best in the state, which a major concern for health officials.

In order to help keep Acadiana’s health care system from being overwhelmed, both hospitals ask the community to be vigilant and wear a mask, social distance, and practice good hygiene when interacting with the public.