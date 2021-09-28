‘Our hearts are broken’ Lafayette family pleads with brother’s killer to come forward

A Lafayette family is pleading for answers, begging their brother’s killer to come forward.

Their biggest fear is his murder case going cold.

“Our hearts are broken every single day. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about him,” Lena Lewis, the victim’s sister, said.

On June 6, 37-year-old Harold Carmouche was gunned down while riding in a car with friends on I-10 near Crowley.

“Not knowing that that day would have been our last time with him, the very last time,” Lewis said, holding back tears.

All three people in the vehicle were shot, but Harold was the only one who lost his life.

His sisters and nieces still say they’re still trying to understand why.

“It’s hard just knowing that someone just took his life and just didn’t care how anyone else would feel,” Harold’s young niece, Tajanae Narcisse, said.

As Harold’s family approaches their fourth month without him, they say they just want answers.

“Whoever did this, I just hope y’all come forward and confess to what y’all did. Just maybe one day we can forgive you and just make us proud and just come up and tell us what you did,” his niece added.

“I’m asking the people or the person that did this, ‘Why?'” Harold’s other sister, Latasha Narcisse, asked. “There’s no way in the world, no way nobody knows what happened.”

His sisters say Harold’s killer is still out there, and they believe someone knows who that person is and why they ended their brothers life.

“I would always say I’m my brothers keeper, and guess what? He’s gone, and I’m going to still be his keeper because this day will come. It will come to the light for everything that happened that night,” Latasha said.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this murder.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the case is still open, and they are running down every lead that comes in.

There are no suspects or persons of interest at this time.