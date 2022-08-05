(KLFY) – The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Acadiana and will be in the area through the weekend.

As one of the most famous and recognizable vehicles, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile can be found throughout the Acadiana area this weekend with stops in Bunkie, Kaplan, and Jennings.

The 27-foot-long vehicle, which first began traveling around America in 1936, will be full of ‘hot doggers’ and merchandise for everyone to enjoy.

Its first stop will be in Bunkie, La. at Lyons Market located at 105 Chevy Ln. on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Aug. 6, the Weinermobile will be at Lyons Market in Kaplan located at 608 E. 1 St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After stopping in Kaplan, the Weinermobile will travel to Jennings and can be found at Lyons Market, located at 13326 N. Cutting Ave, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m on Aug. 6.

The Wienermobile might make another stop in the area on Sunday, so make sure to check the Oscar Mayer website for its updated locations.