Organizations and volunteers helping those in need around Acadiana after Hurricane Delta

(KLFY)- It’s been a week since Hurricane Delta made her presence known in Southwest Louisiana.

In Acadiana, some homeowners felt her impact but thanks to volunteers they are one step closer on their road to recovery.

Jodee Ware with Catholic Charities of Acadiana explains, “People have experienced so much this year with back to back storms. People were affected. It’s important to get out and work together.”

Throughout Acadiana, members of the community are donating their time and resources to help those in need after Hurricane Delta.

Their mission is to lay tarps hoping to alleviate impacts of the Category 2 storm.

“It’s important to work fast so that we can mitigate further damage,” adds Ware.

Only a few hours after impact, Ware says, volunteers and different organizations responded to calls for help.

“We’ve had 700 requests. We’ve been deploying people since the day after the storm,” Ware explains.

Ware says community support allows them to tarp roofs five days a week until all those affected are accommodated.

“We have great partnerships. VOAD, Habitat for Humanity, and the Red Cross,” says Ware.

