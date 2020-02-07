Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Organization working to bring new economic development ideas to Northside

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The fate of the new economic development districts or EDD’s will be decided later this month. After years of disinvestment on the northside, local developers are rallying in support to help revitalize the area.

After five new EDD’s were approved in January, Pride Opportunity Developers, or POD, hit the ground running to educate people on what this means.

“Getting everybody at the table so we can develop a strategic plan for the northside,” said POD strategist Ravis Martinez. “That’s something that we’re keenly aware that we need to do.”

Martinez drafted ideas for the new district, which encompasses the Northgate Mall area and Castille Drive.

“Developers just don’t come on his side of town and develop,” said Martinez. “So, any type of tool that we can get from the city’s perspective and support for from a national perspective, like opportunity zones, is always welcomed in communities that these types of tools are specifically designed for.”

The plans for redevelopment is to drive the movement of investment into the area, create businesses and focus on the stability of safe and affordable housing.

“We know that steady housing and providing folks with a safe environment to live, work and play is paramount,” said Martinez.

What happens next is that the city council will have to vote on levying 1% to 2% sales taxes and 2% hotel occupancy taxes in each district to fund projects.

“When we look back 20, 30, years from now, we can say we came together as a community, we put all our differences aside, and we really focused on the big thing,” said Martinez. “As in, how did we build jobs. How did we build a sustainable community, and how to do it in a way that everyone feels included and their voices were heard.”

What happens next is that the issue and final touches will be discussed in a meeting on Feb. 18th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

43°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

44°F Few Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 35F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories