BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– This Saturday in Breaux Bridge, Operation Smoke Sheaux will be returning for its second year. There will be a barbecue competition with more than 60 competitors, following Barbecue Competitors Alliance.

Operation Smoke Sheaux will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Poche’s RV & Fish Park at 1080 Sawmill Rd. The entry fee is free for veterans and active military, every one else over 10 years old is $10. All proceeds will go to the UL Student Veterans Organization. Ice chests are welcome!