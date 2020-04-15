Opelousas woman surprised with 38-car ‘social distance’ parade for 38th birthday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) The coronavirus did not stop a group of ladies in Opelousas from celebrating a friends birthday.

Shakeitha Levier was born on April 13, 1982, and turned 38 years old on Monday.

Her friends planned the perfect, quiet surprise birthday party with coronavirus social distancing which included a special delivery 10 pound bag of boiled crawfish with corn and potatoes.

But what Shakeitha didn’t know, what that a 38-car bday parade had been planned and was about to make its way past her front yard.

When she stepped outside, to her surprise, family and friends were lined up to greet her and wish her a good day.

Friends waved, tooted their horns and sang ‘happy birthday’ by Stevie Wonder to show her some love, even though they couldn’t be together.

Posting the video on Facebook, her best friend Zebeda LaDay said: “I have known Shakeitha since we were young, and I can tell you she would give anyone the shirt off her back. She deserves everything good in life.”

From Everyone here at KLFY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shakeitha, And many more!