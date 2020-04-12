1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

#FrontlineHeroes

Opelousas woman shot in buttocks Sunday afternoon during augument with neighbor, police say

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Opelousas_police_52540

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A woman was shot in the buttocks during an argument with a neighbor Sunday afternoon, Opelousas police said.

According to Chief Martin McClendon, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Garland Avenue.

McClendon said the shooting resulted from an argument the woman was having with the male suspect about a stolen firearm.

The suspect fled the area following the shooting.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, McClendon said.

Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening, he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar