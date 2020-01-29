Opelousas woman saved from house fire thanks to neighbor

Breaking News
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas woman survived a fire because of her neighbor’s quick actions.

Abbey Lemaire was sleeping in the back bedroom of her home when she said she was woken up by her neighbor screaming for her to get out because of a fire.

“My neighbor was hollering ‘Call 911, there’s a fire’. She saw my car and started hollering for me to get out. Thank God because I didn’t know the house was on fire,” Lemaire says.

Keilah Morton lives across the street from the Lemaire’s.

She says she saw the fire spreading and acted quickly to help her neighbor.

Morton explains, “I saw the fire hit the curtain and immediately called 911 and started screaming, “Is someone in there?’ I saw her car. I yelled for her to get out and as she was just getting out, it went up in flames.”

Morton says she was happy to help her friend.

Lemaire is grateful for her friend’s bravery.

“I was happy I was there. She was in shock. She was frozen and couldn’t move. I’m glad I could help her out,” adds Morton.

The Lemaire family is being assisted by the Red Cross at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family with future finances.

