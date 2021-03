OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Ms. Mathilda Comeaux celebrated her 102nd birthday on Saturday as family and friends surprised her with a special drive-thru parade at her home.

Ms. Matilda, who was born and raised in Opelousas, says she really appreciates everyone’s thoughtfulness and their efforts.

After 102 years, she says “I love it all, what’s going on. I love it all. God has showed me. The good Lord has given me all this here.”