Opelousas woman arrested for allegedly setting neighbor’s car on fire

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 59-year-old Opelousas woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly setting a neighbor’s car on fire, authorities said.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Janice Barnes was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson and conspiracy to commit simple arson.

The investigation began on Aug. 15 when the St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a vehicle fire located in the 7600 block of I-49 S Service Road in Opelousas.

Later, the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office contacted the State Fire Marshal to assist with determining the origin and cause of the fire.

After investigating the scene and collecting witness statements, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Barnes as a suspect.

“Deputies learned there had been an ongoing feud between the vehicle owner and Barnes, who is his neighbor,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement Friday.

With the assistance of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, Barnes was taken into custody on October 21 and booked in connection with the case. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s arson hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.

A cash reward may be available for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.