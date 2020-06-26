Opelousas Walgreens confirms temporary closure was over COVID-19 disinfection

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Walgreens media relations confirmed that a temporary closure of their Opelousas location last week was to disinfect the store due to an employee’s COVID-19 case.

On Friday, News 10 confirmed that Walgreens was closed but was unable to reach store officials over the weekend to confirm the reason. Earlier today, Kris Lathan of Walgreens corporate media relations said the store was closed Friday after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

“In accordance with our established protocols, CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed for comprehensive cleaning in order to disinfect the premises,” said Lathan. “We received clearance to reopen that same night. Cleanings sometimes require temporarily closing a store, in which case customers can visit a nearby location for their prescription and shopping needs.”

Lathan said the company takes “rigorous action” to meet the recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other local, state and federal regulatory health agencies.

“Our clinical and safety teams also work closely with our field and store leadership to identify and contact individuals to self-quarantine and self-monitor for any signs and/or symptoms,” said Lathan.